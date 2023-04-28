Home States Karnataka

Congress poll promises impossible to implement says Bommai

Hailing PM Narendra Modi’s address to party workers, the CM said emphasis has been given to winning the booths to win the elections, and the same strategy is being followed.

Published: 28th April 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Ridiculing the guarantees promised by the Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said hoodwinking people ahead of elections was the only guarantee of the Grand Old Party.
Addressing the media here, Bommai said people of the state have lost faith in the Congress. He said the guarantees promised by the Congress are just slogans and cannot be implemented.

“In other states, they failed to implement their poll assurances. In a few states, their tenure is coming to an end and people are still waiting for the schemes,” he said.   

Senior BJP leaders CM Basavaraj Bommai, ex-CM BS Yediyurappa, minister Govind Karjol, MP Pralhad Joshi and others during a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hubballi on Thursday | Express

On KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s prediction that the Congress will win 141 seats, Bommai said, “People of the state will decide who should get the majority. We have complete faith in our voters,” he added.

Hailing PM Narendra Modi’s address to party workers, the CM said emphasis has been given to winning the booths to win the elections, and the same strategy is being followed. “The PM’s analogy on the double engine was quite evident from the slew of development and infrastructure works taken up in Karnataka and that should be taken to the voters to make them aware of the benefit of one party government at the Centre and state,” he added.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa said the onus was on them to bring back BJP to power by winning as many as 140 seats. He said that with the entry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JD Nadda joining the campaign trail, the political picture in Karnataka would change completely.  

