Karnataka polls: 50 per cent quota cap will go, free bus ride for Karnataka women, says Rahul

Prakash Samaga and Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

UDUPI/MANGALURU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the 50% cap on the reservation will be removed if UPA comes to power at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He announced free public transport for women if his party is voted to power in Karnataka. He made these announcements at the party rallies in Udupi and Mangaluru.

Interacting with fishermen at Uchila in Udupi, he said the 50% cap on reservations is not backed by any scientific data. He said of the 70 most powerful bureaucrats, who decide what the union government should do, only 7% belong to OBC, Dalit, tribal and minority communities.

He criticised PM Modi for not making caste census data public. "When UPA was in power, we did the caste census and the data is available with the Centre. But it is not releasing it. Data on caste is essential to solving the problems of people. The cap of 50% reservation has to be removed as it was not fixed on the basis of any scientific studies. But the PM does not agree to do that,” he said.

Rahul promised that the Congress will provide Rs 10 lakh insurance to fishermen, Rs 1 lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and Rs 25 diesel subsidy for 500 litres per day, if voted to power in Karnataka.

To a query on fishermen’s demand for loan waiver, he said that it is up to the next chief minister to decide. Trying to woo the fishermen community, Rahul said there should be a dedicated ministry for fisheries where fishermen could get their problems solved.

‘Women to get free public transport’

Earlier addressing fishermen, Rahul said the fight in the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka will be between two ideologies. “Wherever Congress forms a government, the party helps the poor and weaker sections. Because that is its agenda. The BJP government here was not elected by you. The people of Karnataka know that BJP formed this government using money and power. This government was formed after MLAs were bought paying them crores of rupees. A BJP MLA has said that the post of CM can be bought for Rs 2,500 crore,” he alleged.

Referring to the price rise, Rahul said during the UPA regime, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 400 and it has now been increased to Rs 1,100. Similarly, the price of diesel has been increased from Rs 56 to Rs 90 per litre. The government has saved crores of rupees by increasing fuel prices, he claimed and added that the money has not been utilised for the public good.

Addressing a rally in Mangaluru, Rahul announced free public transport for women if Congress is voted to power in Karnataka. This is the fifth poll promise of the party. Rahul said women will travel for free in state-owned buses from the very first day of Congress government formation.

“Not just four promises, but we are adding one more. Congress will fulfil five guarantee schemes on the first day of our government. BJP stole 40% of the commission from women and we will return it to them. Women need not pay while travelling in government buses,” Rahul said to thunderous applause.

Referring to Congress’ poll “guarantees”, he challenged Modi to replicate it across the country after Congress implements it in Karnataka

Referring to his party’s association with Mangaluru, he said the Indira government established Mangalore Airport, MRPL and the Mangalore Port. “But the Modi government merged the pride of Karnataka -- Canara Bank and Vijaya Bank with less profit-making banks. This time, people will elect Congress with 150 seats. You give BJP only 40 seats because they are very fond of the number 40,” he said.

UDUPI/MANGALURU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the 50% cap on the reservation will be removed if UPA comes to power at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He announced free public transport for women if his party is voted to power in Karnataka. He made these announcements at the party rallies in Udupi and Mangaluru. Interacting with fishermen at Uchila in Udupi, he said the 50% cap on reservations is not backed by any scientific data. He said of the 70 most powerful bureaucrats, who decide what the union government should do, only 7% belong to OBC, Dalit, tribal and minority communities. He criticised PM Modi for not making caste census data public. "When UPA was in power, we did the caste census and the data is available with the Centre. But it is not releasing it. Data on caste is essential to solving the problems of people. The cap of 50% reservation has to be removed as it was not fixed on the basis of any scientific studies. But the PM does not agree to do that,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rahul promised that the Congress will provide Rs 10 lakh insurance to fishermen, Rs 1 lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and Rs 25 diesel subsidy for 500 litres per day, if voted to power in Karnataka. To a query on fishermen’s demand for loan waiver, he said that it is up to the next chief minister to decide. Trying to woo the fishermen community, Rahul said there should be a dedicated ministry for fisheries where fishermen could get their problems solved. ‘Women to get free public transport’ Earlier addressing fishermen, Rahul said the fight in the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka will be between two ideologies. “Wherever Congress forms a government, the party helps the poor and weaker sections. Because that is its agenda. The BJP government here was not elected by you. The people of Karnataka know that BJP formed this government using money and power. This government was formed after MLAs were bought paying them crores of rupees. A BJP MLA has said that the post of CM can be bought for Rs 2,500 crore,” he alleged. Referring to the price rise, Rahul said during the UPA regime, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 400 and it has now been increased to Rs 1,100. Similarly, the price of diesel has been increased from Rs 56 to Rs 90 per litre. The government has saved crores of rupees by increasing fuel prices, he claimed and added that the money has not been utilised for the public good. Addressing a rally in Mangaluru, Rahul announced free public transport for women if Congress is voted to power in Karnataka. This is the fifth poll promise of the party. Rahul said women will travel for free in state-owned buses from the very first day of Congress government formation. “Not just four promises, but we are adding one more. Congress will fulfil five guarantee schemes on the first day of our government. BJP stole 40% of the commission from women and we will return it to them. Women need not pay while travelling in government buses,” Rahul said to thunderous applause. Referring to Congress’ poll “guarantees”, he challenged Modi to replicate it across the country after Congress implements it in Karnataka Referring to his party’s association with Mangaluru, he said the Indira government established Mangalore Airport, MRPL and the Mangalore Port. “But the Modi government merged the pride of Karnataka -- Canara Bank and Vijaya Bank with less profit-making banks. This time, people will elect Congress with 150 seats. You give BJP only 40 seats because they are very fond of the number 40,” he said.