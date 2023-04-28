Home States Karnataka

‘Shah’s plan is incite, inflame, insult & intimidate’

To prove his rationale, Ramesh said “riots over the last 70 -75 years. RSS-BJP are at the root of all these communal riots and disturbances, starting from the early ones in Jabalpur in the 60s."

Published: 28th April 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that if Congress comes to power in Karnataka, the state will be “riot-afflicted”, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Amit Shah’s statement...is not just hate speech but threat speech. What he said is unbecoming of a Union Home Minister.”

Such statements, Ramesh said are part of Shah’s 4-Is strategy  — incite, inflame, insult and intimidate.
“During elections, many things are said, but this is a provocation. This is not accidental, it is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strategy. They know they are losing, and then it is time to try and polarise voters. They found the communal riots issue. When people ask why there are no riots when there is a BJP government, I tell them because BJP-RSS engineer riots,” he said.

To prove his rationale, Ramesh referred to “riots over the last 70 -75 years. RSS-BJP are at the root of all these communal riots and disturbances, starting from the early ones in Jabalpur in the 60s.’’

Asked if the BJP campaign is more colourful and potent than the Congress, he said, “Their attire may look colourful, but content-wise and speech-wise, they are intimidating.’’

Asked if Congress can encash the anti-incumbency against the state government, he said, “Over the last four months, we have come up with various pre-poll guarantees. BJP is a formidable election machine, and they also have formidable campaigners who will resort to anything to win elections. However, I can feel that people want a change and are ready for it.’’

Congress has a psychological advantage as the BJP is rattled after the exit of high-profile leaders like former CM Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, he said, adding that a large number of BJP leaders have also joined Congress. “Going by the demand for tickets, we have had 8-10 aspirants seeking tickets from each constituency,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Congress Karnataka Jairam Ramesh RSS-BJP
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp