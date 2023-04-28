Home States Karnataka

Will be double blow for Karnataka without double engine government: PM Modi

" If there is no double-engine government, then the state will keep fighting with the Centre for everything. "

Published: 28th April 2023 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi speaks during an interaction with party workers from Karnataka ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday batted for continuation of BJP rule at the Centre and in Karnataka stating that people of the state will face hardships in the absence of the party’s double-engine government. He was interacting with about 50 lakh BJP workers virtually in poll-bound Karnataka.

“In the past nine years, the country received a record investment. It also benefited Karnataka because of the double-engine BJP government. If there is no double-engine government, then the state will keep fighting with the Centre for everything. 

Development schemes will be sabotaged and there will be a delay in land acquisition for major infrastructure projects. All this will discourage investors. In the absence of a double-engine government, people of the state will face a double blow,” he said.

Replying to a question of Fakeerappa from Chitradurga on the benefits of having the double-engine government, Modi said progress doubled in states which have such governments.  

Keep info on welfare schemes on phones, PM tells cadres

Welfare schemes for the poor reached the beneficiaries swiftly, the PM said and cited the successful implementation of “harghar jal yojna” (tap water to every household) in Karnataka.

In the states ruled by non-BJP parties, attempts have been made to thwart the successful implementation of central schemes as they feared people would hail Modi. For the implementation of the one-nation one-ration card scheme, the Supreme Court had to intervene, the PM said. Modi also referred to the implementation of Kissan Samman Nidhi scheme in Karnataka where beneficiaries are given Rs 4,000 in addition to Centre’s Rs 6,000. Every farmer in Karnataka is getting Rs 10,000, he said.

Responding to a question by Virupakshappa of Shivamogga, Modi said BJP workers should keep information about all welfare schemes implemented by the double-engine government in their mobile phones and also maintain diaries to explain them to people.

Modi, who gave a pep talk on strengthening the party at the booth level, predicted that given the enthusiasm of party workers, BJP will break all its previous records and get a clear mandate in the May 10 Assembly elections. The PM claimed that the people of Karnataka are ready to vote BJP to power and this, he felt during his official visits to inaugurate many development works in the state. BJP workers should take a proactive step in bringing them to polling stations and make them vote, he added. The virtual interaction was conducted as a prelude to Modi’s visit to the state on Saturday.

