Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Congress MLA Dr G Parameshwara suffers head injury at Koratagere rally

Chances of a stone hitting him cannot be ruled out, according to sources.  A closer look revealed a deep wound on his head.

Published: 29th April 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dr G Parameshwara being treated at a health centre at Koratagere on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Dr G Parameshwara being treated at a health centre at Koratagere on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Tension prevailed in Koratagere Assembly constituency on Friday after former deputy chief minister and Congress MLA Dr G Parameshwara sustained a severe head injury at a rally. The incident occurred at Bhyrenahalli village in the constituency where Dr Parameshwara was campaigning.

In a video clip, Dr Parameshwara is seen being lifted up by a group of people when petals were showered on him from an excavator. The group lowered Dr Parameshwara after seeing him bleeding profusely. A closer look revealed a deep wound on his head.

Chances of a stone hitting him cannot be ruled out, according to sources. But a confidant of Dr Parameshwara told TNIE that two fans of Dr Parameshwar were holding huge party flags tied to poles and one of them might have hit him.

Police said they are examining CCTVs in the area. After administering first aid at a local hospital, Dr Parameshwara was shifted to Siddhartha Medical College Hospital. His condition is stable, sources told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koratagere Assembly Parameshwara
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp