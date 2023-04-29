Karnataka: Congress MLA Dr G Parameshwara suffers head injury at Koratagere rally

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tension prevailed in Koratagere Assembly constituency on Friday after former deputy chief minister and Congress MLA Dr G Parameshwara sustained a severe head injury at a rally. The incident occurred at Bhyrenahalli village in the constituency where Dr Parameshwara was campaigning.

In a video clip, Dr Parameshwara is seen being lifted up by a group of people when petals were showered on him from an excavator. The group lowered Dr Parameshwara after seeing him bleeding profusely. A closer look revealed a deep wound on his head.

Chances of a stone hitting him cannot be ruled out, according to sources. But a confidant of Dr Parameshwara told TNIE that two fans of Dr Parameshwar were holding huge party flags tied to poles and one of them might have hit him.

Police said they are examining CCTVs in the area. After administering first aid at a local hospital, Dr Parameshwara was shifted to Siddhartha Medical College Hospital. His condition is stable, sources told TNIE.

