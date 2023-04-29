Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Janardhana Reddy starts digi campaign to boost Aruna’s chances

As many as 30 display vehicles are roaming in the city, and at many sites, crowds gather to listen to Reddy’s speeches.

Published: 29th April 2023

Former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhana Reddy. (File Photo)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha founder and former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy has taken the digital route to connect with his voters after he was asked by the court not to enter Ballari district. This year, Reddy’s wife Aruna Laxmi is contesting assembly elections from Ballari City.

To make up for Janardhana Reddy’s absence, the KRPP has come up with the idea to connect digitally. The party is using social media actively and vehicles with digital displays of Reddy’s speeches are making the rounds in Ballari. 

As many as 30 display vehicles are roaming in the city, and at many sites, crowds gather to listen to Reddy’s speeches. The videos have a clip of Reddy explaining his party’s manifesto and the development work he has done in Ballari when he was a minister.

Aruna Laxmi, KRPP MLA candidate, said that as a minister, Reddy carried out a number of works and is the biggest strength of the KRPP. “As per the SC order, Janardhana Reddy is restricted from entering Ballari City. But his development work can be seen here, and 90 per cent of the work taken up here was started by him,” she said.

“As a woman, it’s hard to conduct a public rally without my husband, but we should respect the SC order. We keep updating our party routine on social media. Wherever I go in Ballari and meet people, they talk about work done by my husband. I hope I will win, thanks to Reddy’s hard work. The voters are eager for Reedy’s victory, especially after he promised housing and a new airport,” she said.

