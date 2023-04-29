Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: ‘Who will pay for the Freebies?’

Countering BJP, another social media user said, “Where will the money for the BJP come from for Mann ki Baat of Prime Minister?”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After former AICC president Rahul Gandhi announced his party’s fifth pre-poll guarantee of free bus passes for women, experts said that this guarantee was introduced in Tamil Nadu, which has helped women improve their savings. 

Recently, Rahul said, “If Congress comes to power, we will fulfil all our four guarantees in the first cabinet meeting.’’ 

Netizens have questioned the freebies promised ahead of the elections. Manipal Global Education Services chairman and former Infosys director Mohandas Pai took to social media and asked, “Who is going to pay for this? Is Congress going to pay for it from their coffers or is Rahul Gandhi going to pay?’’
Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who as finance minister holds the record of presenting the highest number of budgets, said, “Will we make a guarantee without considering the cost?’’ He explained that for the first four guarantees they would spend about Rs 55,000-Rs 56,000 crore. 

Responding to the free bus travel promise, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The free bus pass for women has already been announced in our budget and necessary provisions have been made. Congress is running out of ideas. Rahul Gandhi as usual is ignorant of the facts. People will not believe the Congress guarantees.’’

