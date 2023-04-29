Home States Karnataka

Modi a Neelkanth, can tame snakes: CM Bommai

Addressing an election rally of BJP candidate Rajkumar Patil Telkur, he said that in fact, Modi is the ‘Neelakanth’, who wears snakes on his neck.

Published: 29th April 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai .(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  “By calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a venomous snake, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has shown his mindset. It also reveals Congress leaders’ fear of Modi’s campaigning in the state,” said CM Basavaraj Bommai at Sedam on Friday.

Addressing an election rally of BJP candidate Rajkumar Patil Telkur, he said that in fact, Modi is the ‘Neelakanth’, who wears snakes on his neck. “He knows how to tame snakes and how to be humble before the people of the country. This ‘Neelakanth’ has successfully tackled terrorism, put in efforts to eradicate poverty and taken measures for the welfare of farmers,” he said.

On the statements of KPCC president DK Shivakumar and AICC general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala that Lingayats and Vokkaligas are not beggars to demand reservation, Bommai wanted to know whether the two meant SC/STs and backward communities are beggars. “Their statements show that Congress leaders will treat people like beggars,” he said.

Earlier, he and film star Shruti took part in a roadshow. Shruti requested the people not to bring an unstable government in the state and to give a clear mandate to BJP to allow it to implement pro-people schemes.  

