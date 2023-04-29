Same-sex marriage goes against ‘Indian culture’: Seers

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Seers of various mutts in Mangaluru has condemned the Supreme Court’s move to favour legalising of same-sex marriage and warned that they will protest against it as it is against ‘Indian culture’.

Addressing a press conference at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad premises, Rajashekharananda Swamiji of Vajradehi Mutt said if the Supreme Court allows same-sex marriage, seers will protest against it.

“Marriage is sacred in India and it has played a vital role in protecting families. Only marriages between a man and a woman are accepted in India. Marriage is about having children and continuing the family lineage. It instils good values among children and makes them good citizens, but in same-sex marriages, such values will lose their importance,” he said.

He further said that adoption, divorce and rightful heir rules will change and they will call themselves sexual minorities and demand reservation. “It will further create endless issues in our society. These groups are trying to destroy the Indian culture by imposing Western culture into our roots. Same-sex marriage is a threat to Indian culture and should not be legalised. We will challenge it in court if it is legalised,” he added.

