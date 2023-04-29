Twin-engine govt will benefit state, nation: Shobha Karandlaje

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said that a double-engine government is essential for the overall development of both state and the nation, adding that the Centre-sponsored schemes are not being implemented in non-BJP-ruled states.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Shobha said this time around, the elections are being fought on the basis of development. In order to complete pending development work taken up by the present BJP dispensation, there is a need to reinstate the same government.

Accordingly, she felt that this time, the BJP in the state must come to power on its own with a full majority.

“When the Kisan Samman Yojana was implemented by the BJP government at the Centre, the then JDS-Congress coalition government sent only 17 names of farmers for the scheme. But, when the B S Yediyurappa government took over, the same scheme reached out to 54 lakh farmers in the state,” she said.

The priority of our government is to lay the foundation stone for development work as well as the inauguration of new work. The government works at such a pace that in the last nine years, it has made efficient use of technology to complete the development works in time, she said.

