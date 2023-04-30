Home States Karnataka

Congress attacks helping me gain strength, says Modi

Modi said Congress criticises whoever works for the poor, downtrodden and Dalits.

Published: 30th April 2023 09:01 AM

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during road show in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Express | Vinod Kumar T)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

HUMNABAD (BIDAR DISTRICT): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at Congress, stating that the more it attacks him, the more BJP grows. Addressing a mega rally here, Modi said Congress criticises whoever works for the poor, downtrodden and Dalits. In the past, Congress leaders insulted Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar by calling him “rashtra drohi” and “dagabaz”. Now, they are insulting Veer Savarkar, he added.

He said Congress leaders targeted him with a slogan, “chowkidar chor hai”, a few years ago. After that, they insulted him saying “Modi chor hai”. Now, they are demeaning the entire Modi community. Whenever they make personal attacks, he and the BJP gain strength, he added.

Listing out the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and in Karnataka, he said under the Pradhana Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, the Centre gives Rs 6,000 per year to each farmer family. The state government has added Rs 4,000 more, taking the total amount to Rs 10,000 per year under this scheme.  

‘Earlier govt didn’t work with Centre for farmers’

“When we announced the yojana, Congress and JDS alliance government was in power in Karnataka. It did not cooperate with the Centre in providing details of farmers. But when the BJP government came to power in Karnataka, it gave details immediately. Because of this, farmers of Karnataka are getting this assistance. We are stressing the importance of double-engine government because of this.

If the same party is in power at the Centre and and in states, development works gain traction and all schemes and programmes reach beneficiaries wi thout any hassles, ” PM Narendra Modi said. Modi appealed to the people of Karnataka to give a clear mandate to BJP in the coming Assembly elections. This will help in making the state number one in terms of development. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke.  

