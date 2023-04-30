Home States Karnataka

Congress gave guarantee, but it was fulfilled by BJP government: PM Modi at Kolar rally

Published: 30th April 2023

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi waves at crowd during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates for upcoming Assembly polls, in Bengaluru, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Speaking at a public meeting in Kolar, PM Narendra Modi said, "Congress party gave guarantees, but it was fulfilled by BJP government, even now the Congress party is giving guarantee which cannot be filled." He appealed to the gathering to support for BJP for gaining an absolute majority.

He came down heavily on the Congress government for their manifesto, saying that it remained on paper whereas the promises made by BJP were fulfilled he said, while listing out the achievements of the union government.

The Prime Minister said  Congress had during its regime neglected the interests of SC/ST, OBC, and Women, on the other hand, the BJP has been able to protect the interests of these classes of people.

PM Narendra Modi said that in 2004,  the Congress in its manifesto had stated that it would implement Direct Income Support Scheme for farmers but had failed to implement the same, and the promise was again put forth in the 2009 election manifesto and again could not be implemented again.  But the BJP came to power in 2014 and was able to implement the same as Prime Minister’s Kissan Samman Nidhi Program under which lakhs of farmers are getting regular income through their bank account, he pointed out. 

"The Congress had promised to take up electrification work of villages in 2005 and even after ten years, it failed to take up the same.  But the BJP Government took up the task of electrification of 18000 villages across the country and the program was completed in one thousand days."

The prime minister also blamed the Congress government for 85% corruption, whereas the BJP is transferring the amount directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries, he said.

Further said without naming any person he said those facing charges of corruption and are on bail and they have no morality to face the people of the country. Without mentioning AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge for likening him to Poisonous Snake, the Prime Minister said the Snake is the Garland jewel of Lord Shankara and the people of the country are Shankara and Eshwara to him and he feels proud of the jewel of the people of the country. 

The prime minister also appealed to the people to vote for BJP and said the double engine government will promote various development works and said Karnataka will be number one in the nation in the development works he said. Former union minister Sadananda Gowda,  P.C. Mohan, health minister Sudhakar, MP Muniswamy, and others also addressed the gathering.

Mulbagal Dosa famous:  The connectivity between various cities has resulted in people commuting at a much faster pace as a result of which the famed “Mulbagal Dosa” of Mulbagal in Kolar has been able to attract people from various places in the city and the same is available in other parts of the country too the Prime Minister pointed out. 

