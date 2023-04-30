Give BJP full majority for more development: Rajnath Singh's appealed to people of Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed to the people of Karnataka to elect the BJP by giving it a thumping majority in the May 10 Assembly elections for further development of the state by the double-engine government. Addressing a gathering at Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru, Rajnath said that the present BJP State Government headed by Basavaraj Bommai and earlier by BS Yediyurappa has put Karnataka on the path of development. He said by electing the BJP in the state, development would be further expedited.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a corruption-free government and assured to deliver the same in Karnataka. “We will confiscate the houses of those indulging in corruption,” he warned, adding that there are no corruption charges against the PM or his ministers.

Referring to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi regretting that when the government released 1 rupee, only 15 paise reached the beneficiaries, Rajnath said that PM Modi has so far released Rs 28 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer to ensure that all the 100 paise reaches the beneficiaries.

The Union Minister said that the government is keen to strengthen the nation’s infrastructure and has focused on building 38 km of highways each day as against 8 km built during the Congress, metro rails, and built 74 new airports in the last nine years. “India would have been a developed nation if the previous governments had done it,” he added.

He said that the Modi government is keen on encouraging industrialisation to generate employment and has developed three industrial corridors between Bengaluru and Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Hitting out at the Congress, Rajnath said that the party’s leader called PM Modi a venomous snake as the Grand Old Party is in “distress and is disheartened with the popularity of Modi”. He lashed out at Congress for dividing the nation on the lines of religion and caste. “BJP does not believe in caste-based politics and is also against religion-based reservation,” he added.

Singh said that earlier India imported arms and ammunition to meet the needs of its defence forces but the BJP government has seen that the country becomes self-reliant in manufacturing tanks, missiles, among other ammunition.

SIDDU GOVT WAS MOST CORRUPT: BOMMAI

Humnabad: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday attacked Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar for calling Lingayat chief ministers “corrupt”. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched an election campaign in Humnabad, Bommai described Siddaramaiah’s government as the “most corrupt”.

Bommai appreciated Modi’s love for Kannadigas, especially for the people of Kalyana Karnataka. A farm park in Yadgir and Jute Park in Ballari were sanctioned, he said. A few months ago, a mega textile park was launched in Kalaburagi, and when it becomes operational, more than a lakh people will get jobs, he said.

The Union government has sanctioned 40 lakh houses under different schemes for Karnataka for the poor. Bommai said the PM had also launched a scheme to distribute 10 kg rice per month for free to poor families. Lashing out at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for his “poisonous snake” remark, he said that the comment shows how desperate Congress leaders are as they have realised they will be defeated.

MYSURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed to the people of Karnataka to elect the BJP by giving it a thumping majority in the May 10 Assembly elections for further development of the state by the double-engine government. Addressing a gathering at Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru, Rajnath said that the present BJP State Government headed by Basavaraj Bommai and earlier by BS Yediyurappa has put Karnataka on the path of development. He said by electing the BJP in the state, development would be further expedited. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a corruption-free government and assured to deliver the same in Karnataka. “We will confiscate the houses of those indulging in corruption,” he warned, adding that there are no corruption charges against the PM or his ministers. Referring to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi regretting that when the government released 1 rupee, only 15 paise reached the beneficiaries, Rajnath said that PM Modi has so far released Rs 28 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer to ensure that all the 100 paise reaches the beneficiaries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Union Minister said that the government is keen to strengthen the nation’s infrastructure and has focused on building 38 km of highways each day as against 8 km built during the Congress, metro rails, and built 74 new airports in the last nine years. “India would have been a developed nation if the previous governments had done it,” he added. He said that the Modi government is keen on encouraging industrialisation to generate employment and has developed three industrial corridors between Bengaluru and Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and Bengaluru and Mumbai. Hitting out at the Congress, Rajnath said that the party’s leader called PM Modi a venomous snake as the Grand Old Party is in “distress and is disheartened with the popularity of Modi”. He lashed out at Congress for dividing the nation on the lines of religion and caste. “BJP does not believe in caste-based politics and is also against religion-based reservation,” he added. Singh said that earlier India imported arms and ammunition to meet the needs of its defence forces but the BJP government has seen that the country becomes self-reliant in manufacturing tanks, missiles, among other ammunition. SIDDU GOVT WAS MOST CORRUPT: BOMMAI Humnabad: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday attacked Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar for calling Lingayat chief ministers “corrupt”. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched an election campaign in Humnabad, Bommai described Siddaramaiah’s government as the “most corrupt”. Bommai appreciated Modi’s love for Kannadigas, especially for the people of Kalyana Karnataka. A farm park in Yadgir and Jute Park in Ballari were sanctioned, he said. A few months ago, a mega textile park was launched in Kalaburagi, and when it becomes operational, more than a lakh people will get jobs, he said. The Union government has sanctioned 40 lakh houses under different schemes for Karnataka for the poor. Bommai said the PM had also launched a scheme to distribute 10 kg rice per month for free to poor families. Lashing out at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for his “poisonous snake” remark, he said that the comment shows how desperate Congress leaders are as they have realised they will be defeated.