INTERVIEW | Chamarajpet needs love, affection and a tough administration: Bhaskar Rao

From khaki to a political candidate with folded hands, former Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao says he is aghast at how people in parts of his constituency Chamarajpet have been living in pitiable conditions for nearly two decades, yet having aspirations.

In an interaction with the staff of The New Sunday Express, Rao speaks about the challenges that he faces as a novice in politics — that too against a veteran politician Zameer Ahmed Khan from Congress — and says if political parties trained their politicians, we would not have been in this situation now.

Excerpts:

From khaki uniform, now to a political candidate, how does it feel?

It feels so far so good. I am fielded against a person who has been in politics for two decades (Congress candidate Zameer Ahmed Khan). I am a novice as far as politics is concerned, but not a novice as a public servant. I have been in public service for three-and-a-half decades. So this is a different kind of competition. The method of selection in UPSC is different from that of elections, but both have constitutional bodies.

Why did you take up Chamarajpet?

Nobody was taking the constituency. They asked me if I would take it. When Union Home Minister Amit Shah did a review of Bengaluru, he questioned why in some (Assembly) seats like Shanthinagar, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagna Nagar, Gandhinagar, Chamarajpet, BJP was not there. He questioned why BJP cannot win there. For 30 years BJP has not been able to make an entry. Do we not have an organisation, sangha or morcha? What is that we are lacking? Why is it that we do not have a candidate? So, I was told to contest from there, irrespective of the outcome. I was given the constituency at the last minute. Despite all that, I have put in my best and covered the length and breadth of the constituency.

Why is Chamarajpet such a big challenge?

Chamarajpet is 125 years old and surrounded by wards like Azad Nagar, Rayapuram, Chalavadi Palya, JJ Nagar and Padarayanapura. They have unfortunately become the underbelly of society. No effort has been made to improve the condition of the people living there. They do not seem to be accustomed to seeing development. Out of the 2.30 lakh voters, 90,000 are Muslim. There are about 80,000 members from Scheduled Castes. Then some part is Marwari Jains, some are Brahmins and then there are other communities. It is not a Basavanagudi or Jayanagar where a large section of people belong to one community. People take shelter there after they commit crimes, and the biggest cause of crime is poverty. There is a systematic way to keep these people poor. They are struggling to come out of it.

So why are people still not angry with their elected representative?

Even I am surprised. Whenever I go there, all people ask for is money. The area is surrounded by Rajajinagar, RR Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi and other such well-off locations. But why is this place left out? Over 10,000 pourakarmikas stay in Rayapuram ward. Their buildings look like they could collapse any moment. Why hasn’t the slum clearance board been utilised to bring changes?

What will you do for Chamarajpet if you get elected?

My first job will be to see the place gets a good haircut, a shave and a thorough scrubbing, so that the people’s confidence level increases. Then that place needs good medical facilities and government schools. This place needs love, affection and a tough administration. People here are aspirational and do want a change.

But that is what AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) wanted. But you left them and joined BJP…

AAP is not doing this. They started with those ideas. They do not have the muscle or inclination to do it. Their agenda is very different and I was shocked. That’s why I left the party....

How is the voters’ response to you?

I am getting a good response. People know me because I was the Bengaluru city police commissioner during the CAA riots and even during the Covid crisis. There was DK Shivakumar’s arrest and then Article 370 issue. All these events gave me a lot of opportunities to interact with people, even with those who do not know me well. People were initially reluctant to accept me. For them, Robinhood is their leader. I am not. When you meet them, walk around, they get to know you. There is huge anti-incumbency there. So many scams have happened. For Zameer, votes come from Padarayanapura and JJ Nagar. BJP gets votes from Chamarajpet and Azad Nagar which is a Hindu-dominated area.

Does BJP have any master plan in winning this constituency?

The first step of the master plan is to put an IPS officer as a candidate there.



But are you able to give confidence to the people that a change will be brought in?

Yes. In fact, they have confidence in me. People also want to come out and be at the same level as others. Those who know me have confidence in me.

What is your overall assessment of the state? Is BJP Coming back to power?

BJP will come back to power. There is no doubt at all. Everybody wants continuity in administration. Also, 72 new faces have been included this time. If this experiment succeeds, then it’s only an indication that we are on the right track. I am one among the 72 faces.

When you became a police officer, you underwent training. Did you undergo any such training when you joined politics?

No political party gives training. If we had such a beautiful system, we would not be in this situation now. Those who come from RSS are trained in a different kind. When JH Patel was chief minister, all MLAs were forced to undergo training and a police officer was posted to ensure that no one left the place.

Is there a difference in how you view crime now?

I view crime now at a different level. Earlier, I used to see crime on the face value. Now I see the reason behind it. Why is it that there has been a crime? People without money and education are getting into crimes, because they are deprived of their rights. We make criminals out of bad governance systems.

What made you leave your police profession and join politics?

I have experienced the best during my service. I had three more years of service and would have retired next year. I thought let me do this, instead of saying that I have finished my service and let me try some part-time job.

What is your thinking and ideology?

For me, the country is first and the Constitution is prime. For me, doing something good for the country is important. I do not deny that my ideology is with the BJP.

There are a lot of people who have cases, even criminal cases against them and are contesting elections. What is your opinion on this?

The Election Commission of India states that you can contest elections until you are barred from contesting or are convicted. There are many who have cases against them, but are not convicted so can contest elections. The party is also following the Constitution.

