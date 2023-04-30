Karnataka Assembly elections: Vote for Congress to save statute, welfare schemes, says Kharge

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appealed to the people not to trust BJP and RSS and support Congress to ensure that they get welfare programmes and legislations that can protect their interest. He said that people of Karnataka can stop BJP from weakening democracy and depriving people of their Constitutional rights.

After inaugurating a Congress convention in Malavalli, Kharge praised DK Shivakumar for the Mekedatu padayatra for farmers and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Referring to Rahul’s disqualification as an MP, he said, “Rahul has been punished for telling the truth,” and accused BJP leaders of making false assurances and failing to keep their promises of generating employment and controlling inflation. “To save and protect the Constitution, vote for Congress,” he appealed.

Lauding former chief minister Siddaramaiah for bringing in a piece of legislation for Special Component Programme for SC/STs proportional to their population, he said Congress has come out with five guarantees and will implement them if voted to power. For more than half a century, the Congress has been in power, and provided education, health, infrastructure, and created assets.

Shivakumar said that Congress, which could not even win one seat in Mandya, has managed to win two Legislative Council elections.

