Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly elections: Vote for Congress to save statute, welfare schemes, says Kharge

He said that people of Karnataka can stop BJP from weakening democracy and depriving people of their Constitutional rights.

Published: 30th April 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and party candidate Narendra Swamy at a public meeting in Malavalli on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appealed to the people not to trust BJP and RSS and support Congress to ensure that they get welfare programmes and legislations that can protect their interest. He said that people of Karnataka can stop BJP from weakening democracy and depriving people of their Constitutional rights.

After inaugurating a Congress convention in Malavalli, Kharge praised DK Shivakumar for the Mekedatu padayatra for farmers and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Referring to Rahul’s disqualification as an MP, he said, “Rahul has been punished for telling the truth,” and accused BJP leaders of making false assurances and failing to keep their promises of generating employment and controlling inflation. “To save and protect the Constitution, vote for Congress,” he appealed.

Lauding former chief minister Siddaramaiah for bringing in a piece of legislation for Special Component Programme for SC/STs proportional to their population, he said Congress has come out with five guarantees and will implement them if voted to power. For more than half a century, the Congress has been in power, and provided education, health, infrastructure, and created assets. 

Shivakumar said that Congress, which could not even win one seat in Mandya, has managed to win two Legislative Council elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp