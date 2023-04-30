Karnataka polls: BJP’s stronghold Madikeri constituency to record tough poll battle

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Once a strong hold of the BJP, Kodagu is now witnessing an equal show of strength from the major political parties. In Madikeri constituency, all the major political parties are involved in wooing the voters through road shows and other campaigns even as immense voter support is flowing to all these rallies. However, there is a direct battle between the BJP and Congress candidates in the constituency, even as JD(S) and SDPI votes aim to change the political scenario.

Sitting MLA and the seventh-time MLA contestant from the district, Appachu Ranjan has been in power in the constituency since 2008 and is confident of winning this year with over 30,000 votes. However, he has a direct fight from the Congress candidate Dr Mantar Gowda, who lost in the last MLC election against BJP with 102 votes. Following the loss in the MLC election, Mantar has been active in the constituency and has donated to several public hosting. JD(S) has fielded Napandan Muthappa, a businessman and agriculturist from the constituency and Ameen Mohisin from SDPI will contest for the first time in Madikeri.

As Congress has fielded Mantar Gowda, son of former Arkalgud MLA and JD(S) contestant Manju A, the BJP is mocking that the Congress has hired an outsider to fight BJP. However, Madikeri constituency has an increased number of Gowda voters including the Vokkaliga Gowda community in Somwarpet taluk and Are Baashe Gowda voters in Madikeri taluk, which is seen by Congress as a deciding battle.

Nevertheless, a large number of minority voters had supported Congress during the last election and the fielding of Ameen Mohisin from SDPI is seen as a challenge to the Congress party. The party also faces internal opposition from BA Jeevijaya, senior leader who was among the ticket aspirants from the party and has now openly opposed Mantar. Further, while the Kodava votes in the constituency favoured Appachu Ranjan, there are chances of a vote split through JD(S) contestant Napanda Muthappa, who is from the Kodava community and also represents the farmer community.

BJP, meanwhile, put up a grand show of strength in Madikeri city through the recent road show led by Amit Shah and have declared that there is no fight against the party in the constituency. AAP is also campaigning across Madikeri and has pitched Bopanna KP as its candidate. Alongside four independent contestants and seven other party candidates, a total of 15 contestants are in fray in Madikeri constituency.

Appachu Ranjan shared that he is approaching the voters on the basis of the development works conducted across the constituency during his regime. Meanwhile, Mantar Gowda has released a manifesto vouching for the sustainable development of tourism alongside the overall development of the constituency.

Ameen Mohisin said that he is approaching all sections of the voters through swift campaigning and Napanda Muthappa had kick-started his campaigning way before the declaration of the candidature. Madikeri constituency has approximately 51,000 Gowda voters; 25,800 voters from the Kodava community and Kodava language-speaking residents; 24,220 Lingayat voters; 23,500 Muslim voters and 23,500 SC voters. The constituency has 2,30,359 voters overall.

