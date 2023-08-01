Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru schools will admit students fleeing Manipur

Circular applies to all state syllabus schools from classes 1 to 10

Published: 01st August 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With no sign of peace returning to Manipur, students from that state are approaching educational institutions in Karnataka for admission. In view of this, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has issued a circular to schools to consider their applications for admission as the academic year has already started.

In the circular, School Education Commissioner BB Cauvery stated that a special case will be made for students from Manipur seeking admission in schools of Karnataka. “If transfer certificates and other school-related documents for enrolment of these students are not available, a special case will be made. They need not provide birth, transfer and other-related certificates while enrolling,” she said.

Schools have been informed to take steps to ensure that students from Manipur are enrolled in classes they were studying before leaving their home state. The circular applies to all state syllabus schools from classes 1 to 10.

Cauvery told The New Indian Express that she had received many complaints regarding admission of students from Manipur in state’s schools. “While we do not have a proper figure of how many students have come to Karnataka seeking admission, several private schools have approached us seeking guidance on how to deal with the issue. Because of this, we decided to make an exception for students from Manipur,” she said.

