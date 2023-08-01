Bikes, autos off Bengaluru Mysuru E-way from August 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ban on two-wheelers, autorickshaws and tractors from entering the main carriage of the Bengaluru Mysuru expressway will come into force on Tuesday. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in its notification on July 12, prohibited the entry of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, including e-carts and e-rickhaws, non-motorised vehicles, tractors with or without trailers, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles and quadricycles.

Officials from the NHAI said similar to Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Vadodra expressways, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are banned on the Bengaluru Mysuru expressway.

However, there was no official confirmation on imposing a fine of Rs 500 on banned vehicles entering the e-way. The 119-km e-way, which reduces the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru, has been in the news for one or the other reason ever since its official inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.

From January till July, the e-way witnessed 398 accidents with 121 people loosing their lives on the stretch, according to information provided by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in the ongoing monsoon session of the Lok Sabha.

BENGALURU: The ban on two-wheelers, autorickshaws and tractors from entering the main carriage of the Bengaluru Mysuru expressway will come into force on Tuesday. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in its notification on July 12, prohibited the entry of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, including e-carts and e-rickhaws, non-motorised vehicles, tractors with or without trailers, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles and quadricycles. Officials from the NHAI said similar to Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Vadodra expressways, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are banned on the Bengaluru Mysuru expressway. However, there was no official confirmation on imposing a fine of Rs 500 on banned vehicles entering the e-way. The 119-km e-way, which reduces the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru, has been in the news for one or the other reason ever since its official inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); From January till July, the e-way witnessed 398 accidents with 121 people loosing their lives on the stretch, according to information provided by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in the ongoing monsoon session of the Lok Sabha.