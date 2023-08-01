Home States Karnataka

BJP projects: Karnataka govt drops no-fund circular

The administrative secretary has been instructed to take the approval of the ministers concerned to start work on the projects which had been approved by the previous government but not implemented.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a significant move, the Siddaramaiah government, which had issued a circular soon after assuming office to stop release of funds to execute projects launched by the previous BJP government, withdrew it on Monday. The decision came as a big relief for MLAs irrespective of their party affiliation and contractors implementing those projects.

In a circular, Finance Secretary Dr Ekroop Caur said government departments, corporations, boards and authorities have been asked to ensure that work on those projects is executed in a proper manner and release funds for the same as per rules. The administrative secretary has been instructed to take the approval of the ministers concerned to start work on the projects which had been approved by the previous government but not implemented.

The officials have been instructed to go by the budget advisory (2023-24) issued by the Finance Department to implement new projects.  Funds can be released only for schemes which have been approved as ongoing or new schemes. The norms and procedures for approval of ongoing schemes, including modification or addition of a new component, and for new schemes along with guidelines to monitor them have been issued by the Planning Department.

The administrative approval should not be construed as an order to release funds. There should be specific orders for release of funds for various approved schemes. Respective departments should verify guidelines, approvals and action plans of schemes before releasing funds. 

