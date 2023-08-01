Home States Karnataka

Delhi visit just to meet top brass, says Textile Minister Shivanand Patil

Addressing the media on Monday, he said leaders from the state were unable to meet senior leader Rahul Gandhi in the past owing to various reasons.

Published: 01st August 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA:  Admitting that some ministers and prominent Congress leaders are going to Delhi to meet the party high command, Textile Minister Shivanand Patil, however, claimed that the visit is not connected to the reported dissatisfaction that certain MLAs, including Aland MLA BR Patil, had expressed against some ministers.

Addressing the media on Monday, he said leaders from the state were unable to meet senior leader Rahul Gandhi in the past owing to various reasons. “We have not met the party high command after the formation of the cabinet. We also could not meet Rahul Gandhi when during his recent Bangaluru visit because of his tight schedule. The scheduled meeting with his was called off due to demise of former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy. Now, we plan to visit Delhi and meet our top leaders,” he added.

Patil said the central leadership has invited some senior leaders of the party. He claimed that the dissatisfaction of BR Patil and leaders going to Delhi was just a coincidence, admitting that it was common for elected legislators to exert pressure on the government for the development of their constituencies.

Even the MLA seeking transfers of particular officials after the formation of a new government is common. “However, as per the norms, the ministers have the authority to get only 6 per cent transfers. Since some of the MLAs are unhappy with it, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the CLP meeting, assured that these issues would be addressed.

We have held some internal discussions and that no differences emerged among the MLAs,” he asserted. On the allegations of the JDS and BJP trying to collude and topple the Congress government, the minister said it is a far-fetch with the Congress having a clear majority. “Even JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda has declared that his party is not aligning with the BJP. The speculation is baseless,” he claimed.

