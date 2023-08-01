Home States Karnataka

Door turns into blackboard at this govt school in Karnataka

The school has 793 students and the old building does not have enough classrooms to accommodate all of them.

A teacher at the Siravar government school uses a door as a makeshift blackboard to conduct class for students | Express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI:  School doors have turned into blackboards at this government primary and higher primary school at Siravar village in Ballari district. Though a new building has been constructed, the education department has not given permission to use all the rooms as classes as a scuffle has broken out between the administration and villagers.

One of the teachers said that the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board constructed an 18-room school building recently. While 10 rooms have been handed over, no permission has been given to use the other rooms.

“Usually teachers carry blackboards. Recently, one of the teachers used the door as a blackboard and taught a mathematics chapter to Class 4 students. We have requested the official to give permission to use the remaining classrooms. Also, doors and windows have to be fixed in some rooms. Once that is done, the rooms will be handed over to us,” the teacher added.

Ramesh B, a villager, said it’s a shame to see the condition of the government school. “It’s not the teacher’s fault that she used the door as the blackboard. At least, she tried to teach the students, instead of wasting time. The school lacks basic amenities and has an unhygienic toilet, while there are drinking water issues too. After the recent rain, the school premises had turned into a pond. But the teachers continue teaching the children. Hope the district administration will resolve the issue,” he added.

