House dealings to go digital: UT Khader

“The incident of a person entering Vidhana Soudha during the budget session and occupying the seat of an MLA has opened our eyes about a strong security system.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly Speaker UT Khader at a press meet in Mangaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Monday said there are plans to make Assembly proceedings paperless and he has already discussed it with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Interacting with media persons in Mangaluru, he said,

“The incident of a person entering Vidhana Soudha during the budget session and occupying the seat of an MLA has opened our eyes about a strong security system. We have decided to come up with the best security system inside the House and a high-level meeting was held with the officials concerned. Experts and the police are holding discussions about strengthening the security on the premises.”

He said, “We have plans to come up with a mobile application that will allow people to access the proceedings and give their suggestions.” When his opinion was sought on Manipur and Udupi incidents, he said, “We have a responsibility to create a peaceful atmosphere. We should not become problem creators. We need to try to resolve it peacefully.”

On criticism that he was biased while suspending a few opposition MLAs, he said that as a Speaker he had to take some tough decisions against elected representatives when they acted against the Constitution. 
“There was no biased action and I have complete support to protect the dignity of the MLAs,” he said.

