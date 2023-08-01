Jeweller fakes robbery to claim Rs 4 crore insurance, held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A robbery of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.31 crore in Cottonpet has taken an interesting turn with the police arresting the complainant. The accused had insured the gold ornaments and wanted to claim the insurance amount by staging the robbery.

He had trained his two relatives, both juveniles, to be part of the crime. In the complaint, he had claimed that unidentified bike-borne thieves had attacked his relatives at the dead end of the Mysuru Road flyover and escaped with the ornaments. The police checked the CCTV footage from nearby areas, but could not find any evidence of robbery. Further investigation revealed that the complainant had plotted the fake robbery.

The accused Raj Jain (24), owner of Kesar Jewellers on NT Pet Main Road, was arrested, while the two juveniles were sent to the state home. Jain filed the complaint with the Cottonpet police at 10.10 pm on July 12, claiming that the robbery took place between 7.30 pm and 7.50 pm.

“Raj Jain had trained the two juveniles for nearly 20 days. The trio had done a recce on a few roads to find out if there were any CCTVs. Finally they decided to fake the robbery on the flyover as there were no CCTVs. The jeweller went to the flyover, shifted the bag containing the gold ornaments from the juveniles’ vehicle to his. He went on the same vehicle to file the complaint. The police stumbled upon a WhatsApp call made at the time of the ‘robbery’, leading to the arrests,” said an officer.

