Home States Karnataka

Jeweller fakes robbery to claim Rs 4 crore insurance, held in Bengaluru

The police checked the CCTV footage from nearby areas, but could not find any evidence of robbery.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A robbery of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.31 crore in Cottonpet has taken an interesting turn with the police arresting the complainant. The accused had insured the gold ornaments and wanted to claim the insurance amount by staging the robbery.

He had trained his two relatives, both juveniles, to be part of the crime. In the complaint, he had claimed that unidentified bike-borne thieves had attacked his relatives at the dead end of the Mysuru Road flyover and escaped with the ornaments. The police checked the CCTV footage from nearby areas, but could not find any evidence of robbery. Further investigation revealed that the complainant had plotted the fake robbery.

The accused Raj Jain (24), owner of Kesar Jewellers on NT Pet Main Road, was arrested, while the two juveniles were sent to the state home. Jain filed the complaint with the Cottonpet police at 10.10 pm on July 12, claiming that the robbery took place between 7.30 pm and 7.50 pm. 

“Raj Jain had trained the two juveniles for nearly 20 days. The trio had done a recce on a few roads to find out if there were any CCTVs. Finally they decided to fake the robbery on the flyover as there were no CCTVs. The jeweller went to the flyover, shifted the bag containing the gold ornaments from the juveniles’ vehicle to his. He went on the same vehicle to file the complaint. The police stumbled upon a WhatsApp call made at the time of the ‘robbery’, leading to the arrests,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
robbery insurance bengaluru arrested
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp