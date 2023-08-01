Karnataka Congress meet in Delhi to discuss 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The main agenda of the Congress high command’s meeting with key leaders from Karnataka, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and ministers, in New Delhi on Wednesday would be to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Senior leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge are likely to discuss with the state leaders the strategies for the crucial polls, including a plan in case JDS allies with BJP, sources said.

The high command has also called former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, who joined Congress from BJP just before the Assembly polls, as they could provide crucial inputs to win the targeted 20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said here on Monday that the state leaders will be asked to propose candidates for the parliamentary elections. The change in working presidents of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and appointment of a full-time secretary will also be discussed, he added.

“Fielding ministers for the Lok Sabha elections has not been discussed in the party forum yet. If the high command decides we will have to contest as I did during the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll,” he said.

He, however, ruled out the high command discussing the discontent among certain MLAs, especially Aland legislator BR Patil, against ministers. “He might be hurt, but we will set things right. Politics is not stagnant water and convincing the disgruntled is a routine process,” he added. Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who was in Hubballi, too said the high command may not discuss the discontent among MLAs.

Instead, the discussion will be on the party’s organisation, policy and parliamentary elections, he added.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Tumakuru predicted that the BJP-led NDA may not return to power for the third time as the Narendra Modi government is facing anti-incumbency.

“Manmohan Singh as prime minister had completed ten years when the people expected the change (in 2014). Similarly, Modi has reached ten years and there will be a change,” he added. The ministers may be given the task of ensuring the party’s victory in Lok Sabha seats in the districts they are in charge of. The meeting may also discuss mobilisation of funds for the polls, sources said.

