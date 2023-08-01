Home States Karnataka

Karnataka receives 3 per cent excess rainfall  

South-Interior Karnataka, however, witnessed 7% deficit rainfall (normal 35cm, actual 33cm).

rainfall

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a slow start in June, the southwest monsoon gained pace in July in Karnataka with the state reporting a 3% excess rainfall. While the normal rainfall for June and July is 45cm, the state received 47cm. While North-Interior Karnataka received 21% excess (normal 22cm; actual 27cm till 8.30 am on July 31) rainfall, coastal districts got 5% excess (normal 195cm, actual 205cm) rain, said 
India Meteorological Department (IMD) in-charge director A Prasad.

South-Interior Karnataka, however, witnessed 7% deficit rainfall (normal 35cm, actual 33cm). Officials, however, say it is not alarming as the peak rainfall season ends only in September. “The 7% deficit is not alarming. As per India Meteorological Department, below normal rainfall should be -19%,” the official added. 

The official further added that Chitradurga recorded the highest rainfall so far this year receiving 74% excess rainfall (normal 11.3cm, actual 19.7cm). Similarly, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Koppal, and Raichur have reported excess rain.

Excess in Bengaluru
In the state capital, Bengaluru Urban got 14% excess rainfall.  Similarly, Bengaluru Rural reported 11% 
excess rainfall. Bengaluru City saw 8.6% excess rainfall (normal 197mm, actual 214mm).

