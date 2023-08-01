Home States Karnataka

MLAs did not apologise over letter: Dr G Parameshwara

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday retracted from his previous statement that some MLAs had tendered an apology at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday retracted from his previous statement that some MLAs had tendered an apology at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

“The MLAs had apologised to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar for writing a letter insisting on a CLP meeting,” he had stated a couple of days ago. Following this, Aland MLA B R Patil, who had written a letter to the CM for the CLP meeting, had clarified that he had not apologised. 

“Nobody should apologise and none asked them to apologise. They had said their intention was to insist on a CLP meeting, which is every legislator’s right. More interpretation in this regard is not required,” Parameshwara maintained.

With regard to the recruitment of PSIs, Parameshwara clarified that unless the PSI scam of filling 545 posts is resolved, fresh recruitment cannot be done. “Investigation into the scam is one part and recruitment is another, as the department has proposed to recruit 400 more PSIs.

Unless we resolve the PSI scam, we cannot go with the recruitment as those who had applied earlier to be recruited will lose their seniority,” he remarked. He hoped that following the state HC’s directions, the issue will be resolved soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr G Parameshwara Congress Legislature Party
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp