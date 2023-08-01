MLAs did not apologise over letter: Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday retracted from his previous statement that some MLAs had tendered an apology at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

“The MLAs had apologised to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar for writing a letter insisting on a CLP meeting,” he had stated a couple of days ago. Following this, Aland MLA B R Patil, who had written a letter to the CM for the CLP meeting, had clarified that he had not apologised.

“Nobody should apologise and none asked them to apologise. They had said their intention was to insist on a CLP meeting, which is every legislator’s right. More interpretation in this regard is not required,” Parameshwara maintained.

With regard to the recruitment of PSIs, Parameshwara clarified that unless the PSI scam of filling 545 posts is resolved, fresh recruitment cannot be done. “Investigation into the scam is one part and recruitment is another, as the department has proposed to recruit 400 more PSIs.

Unless we resolve the PSI scam, we cannot go with the recruitment as those who had applied earlier to be recruited will lose their seniority,” he remarked. He hoped that following the state HC’s directions, the issue will be resolved soon.

