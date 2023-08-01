Moral policing will be dealt with strictly, says Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned of stringent action against miscreants involving in moral policing.

“We have already directed the police categorically to take strong measures against those engaged in moral policing, leaving no room for anyone to take the law into their own hands. There could be starting problems, which will fall in place gradually," Siddaramaiah said when questioned about the recurring incidents of moral policing in the state. He was addressing reporters in Mangalore Airport.

Recently, a policeman and a journalist became victims of such incidents in the state where they underwent verbal abuse.

When asked if the police had failed in the case of a mobile camera allegedly being placed in a Udupi private college's washroom, the CM said, a suo motu case has been registered.

Currently, a DySP rank officer is investigating the case, and the National Commission for Women has mentioned that there was no hidden camera.

“Let the inquiry be held and once the report is out, action will be taken. If the government has taken the case lightly, would a case be registered,” he questioned and said that since a DySP rank official is investigating the case, there is no question of handing over the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

On the demand to reinvestigate Sowjanya murder case, the CM said: “We will legally look into the issue and see what best can be done. As a lawyer, I am saying, there is an option to appeal. I have not seen the judgement yet. After reading the judgement, an appropriate decision will be taken,” he said.

Further, he said that the government will take stern action against individuals involved in defaming and spreading fake messages on social media. When asked about the implementation of the Kasturirangan report, Siddaramaiah said “It is for the government of India to take a decision. We are committed to protecting the environment.”

The Chief Minister is on a day-long visit to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts to review rain damage. The region received heavy rain in July.

