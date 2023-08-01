No credible Lok Sabha candidates for Congress?

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As party leaders sit in a huddle in New Delhi on August 2 to deliberate on plans and strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to win 20 of the 28 seats from the state, the big question is who will be the party candidates who can deliver these seats to Congress.

The party candidates who contested last time and lost, like KH Muniyappa (Kolar), Madhu Bangarappa (Shivamogga), Eshwar Khandre (Bidar) and Krishna Byre Gowda (Bengaluru North) are all MLAs and ministers. A senior party leader said, “The main priority is the seats where we can field anyone and win. Our priority is to win.”

Saleem Ahmed

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said, “We are confident of doing well and we will field winning candidates. We have good candidates.” Sources said there is a big risk in fielding ministers as they would prefer to lose and continue as ministers than win the Lok Sabha election.

The problem is that the party has lost several Lok Sabha elections in many constituencies. It lost the last six polls in Uttar Kannada and seven In Dakshina Kannada. In Belagavi, Dharwad, Bengaluru South and Davangere, it has lost multiple times back to back. Even in Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, the party has lost three back-to-back polls.

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “For the 2024 elections, Congress may bring in at least 12-15 fresh faces.’’ The reason is there is a dearth of seasoned candidates. It may be good news for Congress that BJP is yet to appoint its opposition leaders in the Assembly and Council, and party state president, but how long will this good fortune continue is the question.

BJP has its own woes. BS Murthy said, “BJP has a big baggage of candidates who are facing anti-incumbency across all regions. There is talk that a big chunk of seniors is likely to be denied tickets and will be replaced with younger former ministers. While it could be a straight fight between Congress and BJP in many seats, the Grand Old Party has to prepare for a three-way fight in Mandya and Hassan, where JDS is strong. In Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural, JDS may not win, but can make a difference.”

Need for credible fight

Sources said, “If there is a JDS understanding with BJP, Congress needs to put up a credible fight.’’

What is also of concern is that the demand for the seats that the party saw for Assembly elections is not being witnessed for the Lok Sabha polls.

