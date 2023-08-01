SCSP/TSP Action Plan for Rs 34,293.69 crore approved in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The action plan for Rs 34,293.69 crore for Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for 2023-24 was approved on Monday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired a meeting of the council for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Development, warned officials of stern action if they failed to utilise the SCSP/TSP grants properly. The CM directed departments to evaluate the effectiveness of the utilisation of the grants and submit a report with the impact on beneficiaries.

Siddaramaiah said during his previous tenure as CM, they had enacted the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation and Tribal Sub-Allocation Act, 2013, and Rules, 2017, for the comprehensive development of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. According to that, 24.10 per cent of the funds allocated for development projects will be made available under the SCSP/TSP sub-plan. This was done to ensure that the grants reach those communities directly.

In 2023-24, under the SCSP/TSP, the Women and Child Development Department has been allocated Rs 5,790.67 crore, Energy Department Rs 5,400.98 crore, Revenue Department Rs 4,041.78 crore, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Rs 2,349.85 crore.

In the meeting, departments have been directed to utilise the grants in the next two months as per the action plan. A note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the members suggested to the government to implement the Renuka Chidambaram Committee report for better management of the social welfare department hostels.

It was directed to give 60 per cent of the seats in residential schools to local students and 40 per cent of seats to others. The officials were also directed to provide free hostel facilities to all SC/ST students and ensure that they do not drop out of school. Social Welfare Department Minister HC Mahadevappa said the SCSP/TSP action plan has increased by Rs 4,030 crore this year, compared to last year.

