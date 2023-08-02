Action plan to curb sea erosion soon, says Siddu

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the coastal areas affected by sea erosion in Udupi on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after visiting Padubidri, the chief minister said an action plan will be prepared by the department concerned to find a permanent solution to curb sea erosion. Paudbidri suffered damage owing to sea erosion in the recent rain.

“Budget requirements to find a solution to this problem are being discussed with the officials concerned and funds will be allocated,” he said. Siddaramaiah said that in a few places, works have been taken up to curb sea erosion, while in a few other places, works will be taken up soon.

On implementation of the Kantharaju Commission’s socio-economic survey (caste census) report, the CM said that the report should have been submitted when HD Kumaraswamy was the CM. There were technical issues but once the report is submitted, proper action will be taken, he said.

He said the estimated loss owing to the recent rain in Udupi district was pegged at Rs 35 crore. On BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel calling the State Government a ‘Jihadi’ and ‘Tughlak Sarkar’, the CM said that he would not give much importance to the former’s remarks.

