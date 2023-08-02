Home States Karnataka

 BJP leader CT Ravi in Delhi, calls on BJP national leaders

When he was dropped as national general secretary, Ravi was in Tamil Nadu in the company of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP leader CT Ravi, who is in New Delhi to meet party central leaders, on Tuesday said he has not sought any post. “I sought the Chikkamagaluru youth BJP president post in 1991 but was made the district party president. In 1994, I sought the party ticket to contest the Assembly polls. Except for those two occasions, I have never sought any posts. Let us see how things pan out,” he told TNIE over phone when asked about his being the frontrunner for the BJP state president’s post.

On his visit to Delhi, he said he was there to thank party functionaries who had extended their cooperation to him. He met several leaders, including Union Minister of State for Fisheries Loganathan Murugan from Tamil Nadu. Ravi is vacating the residence in New Delhi that had been given to him when he was the party's national general secretary.

When he was dropped as national general secretary, Ravi was in Tamil Nadu in the company of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said he is backed by BJP National General Secretary (organisation)  BL Santhosh for the state party president’s post.

