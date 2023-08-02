CA aspirant gang raped in Bengaluru city, three held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kodigehalli police have arrested three men, including a dance teacher, on charges of gang-raping a woman for over a year by blackmailing her that they would post videos of their private moments on social media. Andy George (27) is the prime accused, while his friends Santhosh and Shashi, both aged around 30, are the other accused. They are residents of Kodigehalli and Vidyaranyapura.

The police said the 25-year-old survivor, who is preparing for the chartered accountant exam, had come in contact with Andy George on a social media platform three years ago. They fell in love and also had a physical relationship. George had allegedly video-recorded their private moments.

But around one-and-a-half years ago, the victim broke up with George after he started extorting money from her using the videos.

“Later, he started seeking sexual favours from her by threatening to upload their videos on social media. The scared victim consented to his demands. Taking advantage, George also forced her to sleep with his friends Santhosh and Shashi. They too recorded their acts and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions since June 2022,” the police said.

Recently, the woman decided not to fall prey to their demands anymore. George, who was irked by her refusal, uploaded the videos on social media. On July 19, she filed a complaint with the Kodigehalli police. On the same day, the three accused were arrested. The police seized the mobile phones and a laptop from the accused.

DCP (North-East) Laxmi Prasad said the accused have been booked for gangrape, extortion and under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

