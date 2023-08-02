Home States Karnataka

CA aspirant gang raped in Bengaluru city, three held

The police said the 25-year-old survivor, who is preparing for the chartered accountant exam, had come in contact with Andy George on a social media platform three years ago.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Kodigehalli police have arrested three men, including a dance teacher, on charges of gang-raping a woman for over a year by blackmailing her that they would post videos of their private moments on social media. Andy George (27) is the prime accused, while his friends Santhosh and Shashi, both aged around 30, are the other accused. They are residents of Kodigehalli and Vidyaranyapura.

The police said the 25-year-old survivor, who is preparing for the chartered accountant exam, had come in contact with Andy George on a social media platform three years ago. They fell in love and also had a physical relationship. George had allegedly video-recorded their private moments.

But around one-and-a-half years ago, the victim broke up with George after he started extorting money from her using the videos.
“Later, he started seeking sexual favours from her by threatening to upload their videos on social media. The scared victim consented to his demands. Taking advantage, George also forced her to sleep with his friends Santhosh and Shashi. They too recorded their acts and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions since June 2022,” the police said.

Recently, the woman decided not to fall prey to their demands anymore. George, who was irked by her refusal, uploaded the videos on social media. On July 19, she filed a complaint with the Kodigehalli police. On the same day, the three accused were arrested. The police seized the mobile phones and a laptop from the accused.

DCP (North-East) Laxmi Prasad said the accused have been booked for gangrape, extortion and under provisions of the Information Technology Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodigehalli police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp