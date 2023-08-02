Chandrayaan 3 now headed towards Moon

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: ISRO scientists performed the Trans Lunar Injection (TLI) by firing Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft’s onboard thrusters to send it towards the lunar gravity field between 12 am and 1 am on Tuesday.

The spacecraft, which completed its earth orbits, is now on its way to the moon after a perfect slingshot. The spacecraft was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota.

Pic: ISRO twitter

Now the propulsion module will travel in a straight path to reach the moon’s lunar path. “As Chandrayaan 3 mission moves into its next phase, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5,” ISRO said.

On August 5, the propulsion module’s thrusters will be fired again to enter lunar orbit.

It will make seven progressively lower orbits around the moon before obtaining a circular orbit of 100 km, in its seventh orbit. It will then release the lander module on August 23 or 24 to attempt a soft landing. If successful, India will be the first to do so near the lunar south pole.

“A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network). ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit. Next stop: the Moon,” ISRO tweeted after the successful firing.

TLI firing happened for 28-31 mins

TLI is performed when the spacecraft is at a specific point in its orbit known as ‘perigee’ or the closest point to the earth. The engines are fired at this moment so that the spacecraft gains enough speed to break free from Earth’s gravitational pull and embark on its journey towards the moon. As per experts, the firing is estimated to have happened for 28-31 minutes.

Chandrayaan 3 consists of a propulsion module, lander module and rover module. While Chandrayaan 1 and 2 had an orbiter, Chandrayaan 3 has no orbiter and the propulsion module will complete its job after releasing the lander.

The mission’s objectives are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, demonstrate roving capabilities on the moon and conduct on-site scientific experiments. When India makes the successful touchdown, it will become the fourth country to achieve this feat.

