Home States Karnataka

Chandrayaan 3 now headed towards Moon

It will make seven progressively lower orbits around the moon before obtaining a circular orbit of 100 km, in its seventh orbit.

Published: 02nd August 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-3

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for 'moon craft' in Sanskrit, travels after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  ISRO scientists performed the Trans Lunar Injection (TLI) by firing  Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft’s onboard thrusters to send it towards the lunar gravity field between 12 am and 1 am on Tuesday.

The spacecraft, which completed its earth orbits, is now on its way to the moon after a perfect slingshot. The spacecraft was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota.

Pic: ISRO twitter

Now the propulsion module will travel in a straight path to reach the moon’s lunar path. “As Chandrayaan 3 mission moves into its next phase, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5,” ISRO said.
On August 5, the propulsion module’s thrusters will be fired again to enter lunar orbit.

It will make seven progressively lower orbits around the moon before obtaining a circular orbit of 100 km, in its seventh orbit. It will then release the lander module on August 23 or 24 to attempt a soft landing. If successful, India will be the first to do so near the lunar south pole.

“A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network). ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit. Next stop: the Moon,” ISRO tweeted after the successful firing.

TLI firing happened for 28-31 mins

TLI is performed when the spacecraft is at a specific point in its orbit known as ‘perigee’ or the closest point to the earth. The engines are fired at this moment so that the spacecraft gains enough speed to break free from Earth’s gravitational pull and embark on its journey towards the moon. As per experts, the firing is estimated to have happened for 28-31 minutes.

Chandrayaan 3 consists of a propulsion module, lander module and rover module. While Chandrayaan 1 and 2 had an orbiter, Chandrayaan 3 has no orbiter and the propulsion module will complete its job after releasing the lander.

The mission’s objectives are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, demonstrate roving capabilities on the moon and conduct on-site scientific experiments. When India makes the successful touchdown, it will become the fourth country to achieve this feat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trans Lunar Injection ISRO Chandrayaan 3
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp