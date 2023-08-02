Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejects BJP demand for SIT probe

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday rejected BJP’s demand for a SIT inquiry into Udupi’s voyeurism case. “There is no question of handing over the case to SIT,” he told reporters here.

He said police have registered a suo motu case and a DySP rank officer is investigating it. To a query, he said NCW member Khushbu Sundar had stated that there was no hidden camera in the college washroom. “Let the inquiry continue and once the report is out, action will be taken,” he added.

Siddaramaiah denied that the government had taken the case lightly and said if it was so, a case would not have been registered.

With regard to moral policing in DK, he said such things will not be tolerated. “We have directed the police to take strong actions against those indulging in moral policing. Things will fall in line soon,” he said. On Sowjanya murder case, he indicated that the state may appeal before the high court against the CBI court order. The government will take stern action against people spreading fake messages on social media.

On implementation of Kasturirangan report, he said, “It is for the Centre to take a decision. We are committed to protecting the environment.”

