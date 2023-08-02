Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah to meet PM on August 2, will discuss projects

Siddaramaiah will also meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah is scheduled to call on PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi at 11 am on Thursday and hold talks on various issues related to the state’s development. During his first one-on-one meeting with the PM after becoming chief minister, Siddaramaiah is likely to seek the cooperation and assistance of the Centre.

It is to be seen whether Siddaramaiah will raise the issue of the sale of rice by the Food Corporation of India to the state for its Anna Bhagya free rice scheme. The Ministry of consumer affairs has discontinued the sale of wheat and rice to states under Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic.

As the order affected the distribution of 10 kg of free rice to per beneficiary holding BPL, APL and Antyodaya Anna Yojna cards, the state government has been distributing cash against 5 kg of rice. When Siddaramaiah visited New Delhi last time, Modi was in the U.S. and he called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Siddaramaiah will also meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He will also call on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and discuss projects concerning the state.

