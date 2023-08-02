Drunk driver bashes up pregnant woman in Karnataka

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old pregnant woman, who works as a staff nurse at a first aid centre of a tech park, was brutally attacked by a car-borne drunk unidentified man after she turned down his sexual advances at Konappana Agrahara in the city on Saturday.

In a swift action, the police managed to arrest the accused, who has been remanded in judicial custody.

The victim was returning home when the accused offered to drop her in his car. When she declined, he offered her Rs 1 lakh to spend some time with him. She kept walking and warned the accused not to trouble her.

The accused followed her for a while and tried to molest her. Enraged by this, the victim slapped him. In retaliation, the accused punched her face several times and fled. The victim sought help from her colleague who took her to a private hospital off Hosur Road.

As it was a medico-legal case, the hospital staff alerted the police. The victim, a resident of Adugodi, is in her sixth month of pregnancy. The incident happened between 7.40 pm and 8 pm when she was returning home from her office at Velankani Circle in Electronics City.

“The victim has been discharged from hospital. CCTV cameras helped us identify the accused. He is a driver and was drunk when he assaulted the woman,” said a police officer. A case of sexual harassment (IPC 354A), stalking (IPC 354D), assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC 354) and causing hurt (IPC 323) has been registered against the accused.



