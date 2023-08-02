Home States Karnataka

Engineer turns thief after losing job, held in Karnataka

He would identify locked houses during the day and commit thefts at night by breaking open the locks.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old electronics engineer and an undertrial at Parappana Agrahara central prison was taken into custody by Byappanahalli police in connection with two theft cases. Police recovered stolen gold ornaments worth around Rs 29 lakh from him. 

The accused, who lost his job in 2019 due to alleged irregularities at his workplace, became a full-time thief. He was also involved in dacoity and robbery cases in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. HSR Layout police arrested him in 2020, and since then, he has been in jail. 

The accused, Mahamani alias Deena, a native of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, was working in a telecommunications company in Bengaluru. After he lost his job, he came in contact with a few habitual offenders and started committing thefts, robberies and dacoities, with a majority of the offences being committed in 2019.

He would identify locked houses during the day and commit thefts at night by breaking open the locks. When he was arrested in 2020, he had shared information about thefts he had committed in Sadanandanagar with another criminal in jail. The latter was picked up by Byappanahalli police for some other case, when he revealed the two thefts committed by Mahamani. Based on this information, police applied for a body warrant of Mahamani and took him into custody.

“Around 512 grams of gold ornaments pertaining to the two cases were recovered. He had sold some of the ornaments and given some to his friends, which were recovered.,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Engineer turns thief
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp