Engineer turns thief after losing job, held in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old electronics engineer and an undertrial at Parappana Agrahara central prison was taken into custody by Byappanahalli police in connection with two theft cases. Police recovered stolen gold ornaments worth around Rs 29 lakh from him.

The accused, who lost his job in 2019 due to alleged irregularities at his workplace, became a full-time thief. He was also involved in dacoity and robbery cases in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. HSR Layout police arrested him in 2020, and since then, he has been in jail.

The accused, Mahamani alias Deena, a native of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, was working in a telecommunications company in Bengaluru. After he lost his job, he came in contact with a few habitual offenders and started committing thefts, robberies and dacoities, with a majority of the offences being committed in 2019.

He would identify locked houses during the day and commit thefts at night by breaking open the locks. When he was arrested in 2020, he had shared information about thefts he had committed in Sadanandanagar with another criminal in jail. The latter was picked up by Byappanahalli police for some other case, when he revealed the two thefts committed by Mahamani. Based on this information, police applied for a body warrant of Mahamani and took him into custody.

“Around 512 grams of gold ornaments pertaining to the two cases were recovered. He had sold some of the ornaments and given some to his friends, which were recovered.,” said an officer.

