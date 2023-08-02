Mahadevappa says govt not diverting SCSP, TSP funds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state government’s alleged decision to divert funds from the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) to implement the guarantee schemes is turning into a political issue, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa on Tuesday said there is no diversion of funds and it will be used for the intended purpose.

He said the funds under SCSP/TSP are allocated to 40 different departments, including the five departments that are implementing the government’s guarantee schemes. The government on Monday approved a Rs 34,293.69 crore action plan for SCSP/TSP for 2023-24. BJP leaders warned of a statewide protest against the diversion of funds.

Senior BJP leader Govind Karjol said the work on 156 residential schools and 75 hostels for SC/ST students has stopped for the last three months. The government has not released funds to 108 residential schools, for which the BJP government had given 10 acres each, he said.

BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar slammed the state government for not being able to supply KMF ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for laddus. The state had sold 13 lakh kg of ghee to TTD in 2022, but the Congress government has failed to do so, he added.

