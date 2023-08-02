Second round of police custody illegal: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that once an accused is remanded in judicial custody, seeking police custody repeatedly on the ground that a total of 15 days of custody is not yet over, is a right that is unavailable to the prosecution.

The court, however, said under Section 482 CrPC, it would not venture into declaring that the statement recorded during the second stint of police custody be eschewed in its entirety, which is akin to statements of an illegal act.

“The issue now is, what happens to such statements recorded during illegal custody, so to say ‘what happens to the fruit of a poisonous tree’. The tree is now declared to be poisonous as the second stint of police custody is illegal...the fruit of a poisonous tree should be tasted and tested only before the court concerned. Therefore, the issue is neither in favour of the petitioner, nor in favour of the Narcotics Control Bureau, but is to be taken note of,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

He passed the order while partly allowing the petition filed by Emmanuel Michael (34), a resident of Kaverinagar in Bengaluru, questioning the order dated May 20, 2021, passed by the special court to hand him into police custody for three days, from May 21 to 23, 2021, in connection with the case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on December 17, 2020. He was arrested on December 19, 2020.

Declaring the second stint of police custody of the petitioner from May 21 to 23, 2021, illegal, the court said the special court is at liberty to consider the veracity of the statements recorded during the said period, and regulate the procedure in accordance with law.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that once an accused is remanded in judicial custody, seeking police custody repeatedly on the ground that a total of 15 days of custody is not yet over, is a right that is unavailable to the prosecution. The court, however, said under Section 482 CrPC, it would not venture into declaring that the statement recorded during the second stint of police custody be eschewed in its entirety, which is akin to statements of an illegal act. “The issue now is, what happens to such statements recorded during illegal custody, so to say ‘what happens to the fruit of a poisonous tree’. The tree is now declared to be poisonous as the second stint of police custody is illegal...the fruit of a poisonous tree should be tasted and tested only before the court concerned. Therefore, the issue is neither in favour of the petitioner, nor in favour of the Narcotics Control Bureau, but is to be taken note of,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He passed the order while partly allowing the petition filed by Emmanuel Michael (34), a resident of Kaverinagar in Bengaluru, questioning the order dated May 20, 2021, passed by the special court to hand him into police custody for three days, from May 21 to 23, 2021, in connection with the case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on December 17, 2020. He was arrested on December 19, 2020. Declaring the second stint of police custody of the petitioner from May 21 to 23, 2021, illegal, the court said the special court is at liberty to consider the veracity of the statements recorded during the said period, and regulate the procedure in accordance with law.