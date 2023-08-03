Home States Karnataka

Central team lend a ear to the flood-hit in Karnataka

Officials of 7 Union govt departments take stock of damages in Moranchapalle, Mulugu district.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A team of local and central officials inspect the waterlogged areas at Moranchapalle village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday

A team of local and central officials inspect the waterlogged areas at Moranchapalle village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY/MULUGU: A team of seven officials from various Union government departments inspected the flood-hit Moranchapalle village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday. After a meeting with local authorities and interaction with residents, they left for Mulugu district.

The team, led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) Joint Secretary Kunal Satyarthi, included representatives from the Department of Expenditure of Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Transport and Highways, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Agriculture, NRSC (National Remote Sensing Centre), and the Power Department.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Bhavesh Mishra and Superintendent of Police (SP) P Karunakar briefed the Central team on the damages with estimations and rescue operation details. Later, the central team inspected Moranchapalle village along with the Collector and SP. The team interacted with the families who suffered damage to property and crops. 

According to the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district administration, 38 low-lying villages in six mandals were affected by the floods. While the death toll is at four, it includes the one body yet to be discovered. As many as 1,164 cattle animals lost their lives as well. 

Mulugu Collector Ila Tripathi submitted details of the crop damage, roads, partially damaged houses and electricity damage estimations to the Central team. A total of 54 villages in nine mandals have been affected by the rains. As many as 192 km of roads have been partially or fully damaged due to the rains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moranchapalle village NDMA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp