Central team lend a ear to the flood-hit in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY/MULUGU: A team of seven officials from various Union government departments inspected the flood-hit Moranchapalle village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday. After a meeting with local authorities and interaction with residents, they left for Mulugu district.

The team, led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) Joint Secretary Kunal Satyarthi, included representatives from the Department of Expenditure of Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Transport and Highways, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Agriculture, NRSC (National Remote Sensing Centre), and the Power Department.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Bhavesh Mishra and Superintendent of Police (SP) P Karunakar briefed the Central team on the damages with estimations and rescue operation details. Later, the central team inspected Moranchapalle village along with the Collector and SP. The team interacted with the families who suffered damage to property and crops.

According to the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district administration, 38 low-lying villages in six mandals were affected by the floods. While the death toll is at four, it includes the one body yet to be discovered. As many as 1,164 cattle animals lost their lives as well.

Mulugu Collector Ila Tripathi submitted details of the crop damage, roads, partially damaged houses and electricity damage estimations to the Central team. A total of 54 villages in nine mandals have been affected by the rains. As many as 192 km of roads have been partially or fully damaged due to the rains.

