Coffee Board kick starts preliminary survey of crop loss in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Following the demand from the growers and farmers association, the district Coffee Board has begun the crop loss survey in Kodagu.

Officials are visiting several affected estates and are recording the types of crop loss. Officials confirmed that the preliminary survey report will be submitted to DC in a week.

The survey of crop loss is being done solely from the Coffee Board and the same began from Tuesday. The areas that have recorded the highest rainfall in the district including regions of Bhagamandala, Napoklu, Shanthalli and other few villages are currently being visited by the Coffee Board officers.

“We have the rainfall data with us and we are sorting the regions that have recorded heavy rainfall. The regions with high rainfall will be covered first,” confirmed Dr Sridevi K, Deputy Director (Extension), Coffee Board.

She explained that in the village with large area coverage, three estates will be visited by the extension and research officers from the Coffee Board to conduct the crop loss survey. In smaller villages, surveys will be conducted across two estates.

“Only the data of July dropping (coffee bean dropping in July) will be recorded during the survey. We cannot conclude the overall percentage of the crop loss with this data as the district is likely to receive more rainfall in the coming months. We cannot neutralize the crop loss at this early stage,” she analyzed.

However, a detailed report of the preliminary survey will be submitted to DC Ventak Raja.

While the state has not yet ordered for the crop loss survey to release compensation, the district administration has ordered the Coffee Board to conduct the survey and ready the report. As confirmed by sources, a joint survey from the revenue, horticulture, agriculture and coffee board departments will again be ordered to record the crop loss data of the district. The joint survey is likely to be ordered after the Coffee Board submits the preliminary report in a week to the district administration.

Coffee Board officials conduct a crop loss survey across heavy rainfall affected regions of the district.

