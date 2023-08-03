Home States Karnataka

Coffee Board kick starts preliminary survey of crop loss in Kodagu

While the state has not yet ordered for the crop loss survey to release compensation, the district administration has ordered the Coffee Board to conduct the survey and ready the report.

Published: 03rd August 2023 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Wild animals are allowed to feed and breed in some coffee estates of Chikamagaluru district | Express

For representational purpose only | EPS

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Following the demand from the growers and farmers association, the district Coffee Board has begun the crop loss survey in Kodagu.

Officials are visiting several affected estates and are recording the types of crop loss. Officials confirmed that the preliminary survey report will be submitted to DC in a week.

The survey of crop loss is being done solely from the Coffee Board and the same began from Tuesday. The areas that have recorded the highest rainfall in the district including regions of Bhagamandala, Napoklu, Shanthalli and other few villages are currently being visited by the Coffee Board officers.

“We have the rainfall data with us and we are sorting the regions that have recorded heavy rainfall. The regions with high rainfall will be covered first,” confirmed Dr Sridevi K, Deputy Director (Extension), Coffee Board.

She explained that in the village with large area coverage, three estates will be visited by the extension and research officers from the Coffee Board to conduct the crop loss survey. In smaller villages, surveys will be conducted across two estates.

“Only the data of July dropping (coffee bean dropping in July) will be recorded during the survey. We cannot conclude the overall percentage of the crop loss with this data as the district is likely to receive more rainfall in the coming months. We cannot neutralize the crop loss at this early stage,” she analyzed.

However, a detailed report of the preliminary survey will be submitted to DC Ventak Raja.

While the state has not yet ordered for the crop loss survey to release compensation, the district administration has ordered the Coffee Board to conduct the survey and ready the report. As confirmed by sources, a joint survey from the revenue, horticulture, agriculture and coffee board departments will again be ordered to record the crop loss data of the district. The joint survey is likely to be ordered after the Coffee Board submits the preliminary report in a week to the district administration.     

Coffee Board officials conduct a crop loss survey across heavy rainfall affected regions of the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coffee board Crop loss survey Kodagu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp