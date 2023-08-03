Congress brass advice in Karnataka: Maintain clean image, Assembly polls tempo

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress high command, which held two separate high power meetings in the national capital with Karnataka leaders on Wednesday, under the leadership of All-India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjuna Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, has resolved to maintain the ‘clean image’ of the Siddaramaiah government and tempo of the May 10 assembly polls, to win at least 20 of the 28 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A senior party leader and a minister will be appointed in charge of every Lok Sabha constituency, and will work in tandem to ensure the victory of the party candidate, said AICC general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Instructions were given to set up party offices in every assembly constituency and district to strengthen the party from the grassroots.

Senior Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi gave clear-cut instructions that the Siddaramaiah government should maintain its ‘clean image’ as the party could defeat the BJP by raising corruption issues. Responding to this, Siddaramaiah said allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) against his government are false. At the meetings, 37 invitees, including ministers, gave their own suggestions.

“We will follow a strategy similar to assembly polls and contribute 20 seats to I.N.D.I.A from Karnataka” stated DyCM DK Shivakumar. Former chief minister and MLC Jagadish Shettar suggested that the Congress should keep its vote bank intact, besides raising the issue of price rise against the Modi government, and popularise the five guarantees to win more Lok Sabha seats, according to sources.

They also discussed nominations to boards and corporations, announcing candidates in advance for all 28 seats, and reorganising the KPCC by appointing new working presidents by replacing Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who are also ready to quit,. Senior leader and MLC

BK Hariprasad suggested that Congress leaders should not get carried away by the Assembly election victory, but should work in coordination with party workers.

At a separate meeting with Siddaramaiah and his ministers, the discussion revolved around winning more Lok Sabha seats. AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal pulled up ministers N Cheluvarayaswamy and Rahim Khan and issued a warning to all ministers not to go to the media. Rahul Gandhi asked Cheluvarayaswamy why former CM and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy gets angry with him so often, sources said.

