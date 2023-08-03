Dams still not full in Karnataka, use water judiciously: Official

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Karnataka has received good monsoon showers in July, experts and officials say that it has not been enough to fill the reservoirs.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data, the reservoirs are 67% full. The officials and experts have suggested the government use water judiciously due to low inflow.

The official added that the situation also does not seem to be going in the positive direction as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the southwest monsoon has become weak, with no rain in the catchment areas.

“We are requesting the water resources department and the state government that directions be issued to all concerned stakeholders that water be used wisely.

Alternate sources of water also need to be looked at so that there is no scarcity. It is very unfortunate that despite orders, recharge of groundwater levels and undertaking rainwater harvesting aggressively has not been done,” said an official.

Officials in the water resources department said the inflow of water into the reservoirs had also come down. The inflow is now reduced from 35- 40 TMC to 17 TMC.

