Home States Karnataka

Dams still not full in Karnataka, use water judiciously: Official

Officials in the water resources department said the inflow of water into the reservoirs had also come down.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Tungabhadra dam.

A view of the Tungabhadra dam. (File photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Karnataka has received good monsoon showers in July, experts and officials say that it has not been enough to fill the reservoirs. 

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data, the reservoirs are 67% full. The officials and experts have suggested the government use water judiciously due to low inflow. 

The official added that the situation also does not seem to be going in the positive direction as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the southwest monsoon has become weak, with no rain in the catchment areas. 

“We are requesting the water resources department and the state government that directions be issued to all concerned stakeholders that water be used wisely. 

Alternate sources of water also need to be looked at so that there is no scarcity. It is very unfortunate that despite orders, recharge of groundwater levels and undertaking rainwater harvesting aggressively has not been done,” said an official. 

Officials in the water resources department said the inflow of water into the reservoirs had also come down. The inflow is now reduced from 35- 40 TMC to 17 TMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dam Reservoir
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp