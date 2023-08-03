Dissent in Congress: Karnataka government keeps 211 cops’ transfer in abeyance

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transfer of police officers seems to have become a big issue for the state government now. The government, which issued three orders in 24 hours, eventually kept in abeyance the final order transferring 211 police inspectors.

Incidentally, the issue came to the fore when the Congress high command was holding a meeting of its leaders from Karnataka in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister G Parameshwara, attended the meeting.

This is likely to give more ammunition to opposition BJP and JDS which have already raised the issue of cash for transfer. Around 9 pm on Tuesday, the order to transfer 211 inspectors was issued. Trouble started brewing when some Congress leaders expressed their dissent.

The first order stalled the transfer of Vajramuni K from Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Bengaluru, to City Market; Anil Kumar HD from Begur to Malleswaram; Edwin Pradeep S from High Court Vigilance to Jigani; and Jagadish R from Ulsoor Gate to Kumaraswamy Layout. That followed two more orders in which the transfer of 11 and eight officers, respectively, was kept in abeyance.

According to sources, some of these officers, who mostly got the postings in and around Bengaluru, have the backing of the Siddaramaiah camp. This did not go well with the DK Shivakumar camp. Following instructions from the government, the police department informed the officers concerned not to hand over or take charge until further orders.

‘Some cops approached CM’s son for plum posts’

The transfer of inspectors Deepak L (Hennur police station), Mohan N Heddannavar (KG Halli Traffic), Sunil HB (KG Halli), Shivaswamy CB (Basaveshwaranagar), Ravikumar HK (Puttenahalli), Praveen Babu G (Mahadevapura), Manjunath B (CEN, Ballari district) and Sachin Kumar (Chikkamagaluru rural) has been kept in abeyance.

Interestingly, a few inspectors have taken charge and now they are free to move the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT), a source told The New Indian Express. “I am happy with the present posting and where I was posted to. But if the new list comes with major changes, it will reflect badly on the government,” said an inspector.

Siddaramaiah, Dr Parameshwara and DG&IGP Alok Mohan held a confidential meeting a couple of days ago where they reportedly discussed various issues, including the transfer of officers. The transfer of DySPs and ACPs on July 31 did not create any issue as it was tactfully done. But the transfer of inspectors became an issue, said a police officer.

In both instances, the postings were made to divisions and stations in and around Bengaluru, which are considered as “plum” postings. It is alleged that some officers had even approached Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah seeking his help to get “plum” postings.

BENGALURU: The transfer of police officers seems to have become a big issue for the state government now. The government, which issued three orders in 24 hours, eventually kept in abeyance the final order transferring 211 police inspectors. Incidentally, the issue came to the fore when the Congress high command was holding a meeting of its leaders from Karnataka in New Delhi on Wednesday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister G Parameshwara, attended the meeting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This is likely to give more ammunition to opposition BJP and JDS which have already raised the issue of cash for transfer. Around 9 pm on Tuesday, the order to transfer 211 inspectors was issued. Trouble started brewing when some Congress leaders expressed their dissent. The first order stalled the transfer of Vajramuni K from Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Bengaluru, to City Market; Anil Kumar HD from Begur to Malleswaram; Edwin Pradeep S from High Court Vigilance to Jigani; and Jagadish R from Ulsoor Gate to Kumaraswamy Layout. That followed two more orders in which the transfer of 11 and eight officers, respectively, was kept in abeyance. According to sources, some of these officers, who mostly got the postings in and around Bengaluru, have the backing of the Siddaramaiah camp. This did not go well with the DK Shivakumar camp. Following instructions from the government, the police department informed the officers concerned not to hand over or take charge until further orders. ‘Some cops approached CM’s son for plum posts’ The transfer of inspectors Deepak L (Hennur police station), Mohan N Heddannavar (KG Halli Traffic), Sunil HB (KG Halli), Shivaswamy CB (Basaveshwaranagar), Ravikumar HK (Puttenahalli), Praveen Babu G (Mahadevapura), Manjunath B (CEN, Ballari district) and Sachin Kumar (Chikkamagaluru rural) has been kept in abeyance. Interestingly, a few inspectors have taken charge and now they are free to move the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT), a source told The New Indian Express. “I am happy with the present posting and where I was posted to. But if the new list comes with major changes, it will reflect badly on the government,” said an inspector. Siddaramaiah, Dr Parameshwara and DG&IGP Alok Mohan held a confidential meeting a couple of days ago where they reportedly discussed various issues, including the transfer of officers. The transfer of DySPs and ACPs on July 31 did not create any issue as it was tactfully done. But the transfer of inspectors became an issue, said a police officer. In both instances, the postings were made to divisions and stations in and around Bengaluru, which are considered as “plum” postings. It is alleged that some officers had even approached Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah seeking his help to get “plum” postings.