Hotel associations in Karnataka want 8 per cent cap on commercial LPG GST 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Bruhat Hotel Association (BBHA) has urged the Central government to reduce the GST on commercial LPG by 10% to alleviate the burden on businessmen and small restaurants. “The escalating fuel costs have a ripple effect on the economy with soaring transportation costs affecting the prices of goods and services across various sectors,” the association said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The association added that currently, the global crude oil rates have come down from $134 to $72 a barrel. Similarly, the LPG rate has been reduced by $50. However, the government has not reduced the selling rate even by a small percentage.

The GST on commercial LPG is capped at 18% and domestic cylinders 5%. The 25,500-member association for hotels, restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops and ice cream parlours has requested the government to reduce the GST on commercial LPG to 5%. BBHA added that the government needs to explore other avenues to reduce taxes on fuel which is almost 60% and “abnormal.”

Meanwhile, a BBHA delegation met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday requesting him to provide a FSSAI perpetual licence without any renewal clause for the hospitality industry under the Ease of Doing business.

