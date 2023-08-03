Karnataka ranks third in organ donation 

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka ranks third in India in the number of deceased organ donors and deceased donor transplants, according to the National Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation data presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

From 105 deceased donors in 2019 to 151 in 2022, the state saw a 43 per cent increase, with 759 organs and tissues retrieved from them altogether. Statistics from Jeevansarthakathe, a government-run organisation recognised as the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Authority (Sotto) coordinating deceased donor transplant activities in the state, also showed that Bengaluru’s Aster RV Hospital had the highest number of deceased donors.

Dr Chinnadurai R, lead consultant (critical care), Aster RV Hospital, told The New Indian Express, “Though the state is doing well, there is still huge scope for improvement. Approximately around 4,000 brain-dead patients are not being identified who can be possible donors.” Doctors must study the condition of patients who are chronic, confirmed to be declared brain-dead soon or are already brain-dead, and counsel their families to volunteer to donate their organs.

Though the state has made progress with increased donors, the waiting time for any patient in need of an organ transplant continues to be three years at the minimum. The kidney is the most awaited organ in the state, followed by liver.

Lijamol Joseph, chief transplant coordinator, Jeevansarthakathe, explained that conversations about organ donation arise when the patient’s condition is terminal. “Despite it being inevitable, no person is in a good mental space at the time to have this conversation.

However, if these conversations are done at regular intervals, motivating people to donate organs, a much larger population will benefit from it,” she said. Multiple awareness programmes are being organised to increase the donation percentage and spread awareness about brain health, deceased organ donation and controlling illegal practices related to organ transplantation.

Health department officials added that one donor can save up to eight lives. The same person can also improve the lives of over 50 people through tissue donation of skin, bones, ligaments, heart valves and corneas.

