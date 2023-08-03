Home States Karnataka

Karnataka ranks third in organ donation 

Health department officials added that one donor can save up to eight lives.

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Organ Donation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka ranks third in India in the number of deceased organ donors and deceased donor transplants, according to the National Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation data presented in Parliament on Tuesday. 

From 105 deceased donors in 2019 to 151 in 2022, the state saw a 43 per cent increase, with 759 organs and tissues retrieved from them altogether. Statistics from Jeevansarthakathe, a government-run organisation recognised as the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Authority (Sotto) coordinating deceased donor transplant activities in the state, also showed that Bengaluru’s Aster RV Hospital had the highest number of deceased donors. 

Dr Chinnadurai R, lead consultant (critical care), Aster RV Hospital, told The New Indian Express, “Though the state is doing well, there is still huge scope for improvement. Approximately around 4,000 brain-dead patients are not being identified who can be possible donors.” Doctors must study the condition of patients who are chronic, confirmed to be declared brain-dead soon or are already brain-dead, and counsel their families to volunteer to donate their organs. 

Though the state has made progress with increased donors, the waiting time for any patient in need of an organ transplant continues to be three years at the minimum. The kidney is the most awaited organ in the state, followed by liver. 

Lijamol Joseph, chief transplant coordinator, Jeevansarthakathe, explained that conversations about organ donation arise when the patient’s condition is terminal. “Despite it being inevitable, no person is in a good mental space at the time to have this conversation.

However, if these conversations are done at regular intervals, motivating people to donate organs, a much larger population will benefit from it,” she said.  Multiple awareness programmes are being organised to increase the donation percentage and spread awareness about brain health, deceased organ donation and controlling illegal practices related to organ transplantation. 

Health department officials added that one donor can save up to eight lives. The same person can also improve the lives of over 50 people through tissue donation of skin, bones, ligaments, heart valves and corneas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Organ donor Donor transplant
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp