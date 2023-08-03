Home States Karnataka

Lokayukta arrests Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff for taking bribe

They were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 under sections 7 (a) and 7 (b) and arrested.

Published: 03rd August 2023 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bribe

Raghavendra and Suresh were caught red handed by Lokayukta while taking bribe.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday, Lokayukta police arrested two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff working at Karisandra office in Banashankari for taking bribe. The key accused Rajagopal is absconding.

According to an official release, First Division Assistant Raghavendra and Data Entry Operator Suresh were nabbed at Jayanagar when they were collecting one lakh rupees as bribe for changes to be made in the Khata document.

According to the police, Arun Kumar of Machohalli filed a Khata transfer application at the BBMP ward office at Karisandra. The revenue inspector, Rajagopal, demanded bribe and sent two of his colleagues to collect the money from Arun Kumar.

"They had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh but appear to have negotiated for a final sum of one lakh rupees," a source said.

Raghavendra, who was collecting the bribe on behalf of Rajagopal, was arrested by the Lokayukta after they were contacted by Arun Kumar.

They were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 under sections 7 (a) and 7 (b) and arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka BBMP Lokayukta
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp