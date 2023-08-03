Lokayukta arrests Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff for taking bribe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday, Lokayukta police arrested two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff working at Karisandra office in Banashankari for taking bribe. The key accused Rajagopal is absconding.

According to an official release, First Division Assistant Raghavendra and Data Entry Operator Suresh were nabbed at Jayanagar when they were collecting one lakh rupees as bribe for changes to be made in the Khata document.

According to the police, Arun Kumar of Machohalli filed a Khata transfer application at the BBMP ward office at Karisandra. The revenue inspector, Rajagopal, demanded bribe and sent two of his colleagues to collect the money from Arun Kumar.

"They had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh but appear to have negotiated for a final sum of one lakh rupees," a source said.

Raghavendra, who was collecting the bribe on behalf of Rajagopal, was arrested by the Lokayukta after they were contacted by Arun Kumar.

They were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 under sections 7 (a) and 7 (b) and arrested.

