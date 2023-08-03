Rahul writes to Karnataka government to stop Ballari jean units from fading away

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi has written to the Karnataka government urging it to improve facilities for Ballari’s jeans manufacturing units. And now, Industries Minister MB Patil and his team are working on a plan to help denim manufacturers. Ballari district is home to about 300 small and medium jeans manufacturing units.

In the run-up to the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Rahul had promised to establish a jeans park in Ballari district and make Ballari the ‘Jeans Capital’.

Speaking to TNIE, Bharat Mutha, a jean manufacturer who moved to Bengaluru from Ballari recently, said the problems faced by the sector need to be addressed. “We were the oldest denim manufacturers in Ballari functioning for the last 40 years. The issue of better connectivity needs to be addressed. Our products need to reach the markets in Chennai, Mumbai and other cities. Good railway connectivity and infrastructure is vital so that we don’t have to depend on railway stations in cities like Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh. Also, denim manufacturers use chemicals to wash the product and they were slapped with notices for allegedly causing pollution.

Congress leader Rahul interacts with workers of a jeans manufacturing unit in Ballari district | file photo

Therefore, an effluent treatment plant has to be mandatorily set up in Ballari by the government. Ballari also needs better air connectivity,” he elaborated. He added that power supply in the district was erratic and this must be addressed. “10-15 denim units have moved to Ahmedabad and 4-5 have shifted to Bengaluru. Also, 10-15 have shut shop. If serious issues are addressed why will anyone move out of Ballari?” he questioned.

Congress leader and former CM Jagadish Shettar, who in the past was also the Industries Minister, said, “If the jeans manufacturers are given better facilities and concessions it will encourage them and we can attract some international brands to invest in the district. It will help in the overall development.”

BJP Ballari unit president Murahari Gouda Gonal said the jeans units in the district need to be set up in a better organised manner like a textile park. “They need access to better markets,” he said.

When contacted, MB Patil said, “The issues concerning the sector will be looked into and we will ensure their grievances are addressed.’’ A senior Industries Department official told TNIE, ``We tried to set up a textile cluster in Ballari, but in vain. In fact, the district was moving towards becoming a steel hub rather than a textile hub.’’



