AAP plans mega protest against Karnataka government over grants  

Hence, people from the oppressed communities voted against BJP to bring Congress to power.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party state unit will organise a massive protest on Saturday against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for diverting over Rs 11,000 crore reserved for the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) to fund its guarantee schemes.

At a press conference here on Thursday, AAP SC & ST wing state president Purushottam alleged that the state government proved that it’s anti-Dalit within two months of coming to power by diverting the grants reserved for the development and welfare of SC and ST communities.

“It is a grave injustice to Dalit and tribal communities that Rs 11,130 crore reserved for SCSP and TSP programmes is being utilised to fulfil the guarantee schemes. Even the previous BJP government had diverted the funds meant for the welfare of SC and ST communities towards other projects. Hence, people from the oppressed communities voted against BJP to bring Congress to power. Unfortunately, the communities are being cheated again by the current government,” he said. 

Party Vice-President Suresh Rathod said AAP will fight against the anti-Dalit policy of the state government by holding a massive protest at Freedom Park and various Dalit organisations have extended their support.

‘Disqualify Araga Jnanendra’
Condemning BJP leader and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s alleged racist remark against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP state president Mukyamantri Chandru demanded that the state government initiate steps to disqualify Jnanendra as MLA. “The former home minister’s remark is an insult to the entire Dalit community and people of North Karnataka, and such comments should not be tolerated,” Chandru said.
 

