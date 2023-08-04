Home States Karnataka

‘Central team will inspect Karnataka state highways’: Nitin Gadkari

Jarkiholi has expressed confidence that Gadkari would help the state overcome the problems related to the highways.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi of sending a team of experts and officials to inspect highways crisscrossing the state to resolve issues.

Siddaramaiah and Jarkiholi met Gadkari in New Delhi and apprised him of the problems related to highways in the state, especially the Bengaluru-Mysuru restricted access highway. The CM requested Gadkari to provide entry and exit of bypasses and to facilitate roadside amenities on the highway. The leaders discussed preventive measures for accidents on highways and the construction of a tunnel at Shiradi Ghat.

Recently, Jarkiholi met Gadkari in New Delhi in connection with the implementation of several PWD projects in the state, particularly the tunnel at Shiradi Ghat. Jarkiholi has expressed confidence that Gadkari would help the state overcome the problems related to the highways.

Besides, Gadkari was requested to enhance the sanctions of National Highway Original Works to Rs 10,000 crore under the Annual Plan 2023-24 and to release Rs 1,000 crore in grants under Central Road Infrastructure Funds (CRIF) in the current financial year for the improvement of state roads and major district roads. Siddaramaiah requested the Union minister to enhance the grant under Maintenance & Repairs (M&R) to Rs 50 crore and release Rs 250 crore grants under Flood Damage Repairs (FDR). 

The CM also discussed widening the NH-766 connecting Kerala and Karnataka to Kollegala via Gundlupet, Nanjangud and Mysuru, and widening NH-948 connecting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to Kankapura via Malavalli and Kollegala and requested approval of these projects by NHAI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari PWD Road transport
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp